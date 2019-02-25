U.S.D Forum Explains The Future Of Freedom of Speech and Press

VERMILLION, SD- The University of South Dakota has a long-standing partnership with the Freedom Forum and museum. As part of that, U.S.D welcomed students and the community to participate in the first “Town Hall Meeting” about the future of Free Speech and Free Press.

“We see stuff in the news media. We see things on social media, but it’s important to get people talking among themselves and with others. Through that maybe we can reach some conclusions,” says U.S.D’s Journalist-in-Residence Chuck Baldwin.

4 panelists from the university discussed how First Amendment rights have changed with technology at our finger tips. Allowing immediate reactions, social media has made the biggest impact on First Amendment rights.

Baldwin explains, “There’s some questions about whether or not the government should be involved in censorship. We didn’t use that word, but that’s what we’re talking about. Whether the social media companies themselves should limit ‘hate speech’ for instance.”

University officials say it’s a “confusing time” for journalism.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen next whether it’s the First Amendment, or we keep saying ‘the press’ because that’s what the First Amendment says,” says Baldwin. “We’re really talking about the news media, radio, T.V, social media, all of that. We just don’t know where it’s headed.”

U.S.D Senior, Maria Potratz, believes free speech has become a “microscope” because social media has allowed people to easily look up information about someone and that comes with a price. But at least we have that speech unlike other countries.

“We do have very liberal freedoms when it comes to Free Speech. We (absolutely) have every right to say what we will and (really) that can come back against us,” says U.S.D Student Maria Portratz.

With technology rapidly changing, people have a choice how they want to use the Freedom of Speech and Press.