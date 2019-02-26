Authorities Identify Madison Man Killed in Crash Near Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, S.D. – Authorities have identified a Madison man who was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Humboldt on Friday.

Authorities say 45-year-old Michael McKee was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. They say McKee was heading northbound on Highway 19 and was the third vehicle behind a Department of Transportation snowplow. McKee attempted to pass the vehicles and collided with a 2011 Chevy Silverado pickup.

The driver of the pickup received serious non-life threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.