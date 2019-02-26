Coach Reflects on SDSU’s Mens Summit League Indoor Track and Field Title

BROOKINGS, SD… It was quite a weekend for Rod DeHaven and his men’s track and field team at South Dakota State. They got stellar efforts from a variety of athletes-Sam Zenner and Kyle Burdick in particular, they each won two events and were honored by the Summit League for their efforts. They helped the Jackrabbits rally on Saturday to beat 16th-ranked NDSU, giving the Jacks their first conference title since 1991. Needless to say it was an emotional day for the head coach who thought about all of his former athletes who helped contribute to the success of the program.