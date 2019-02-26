Dealer Trade Driver

Billion Automotive

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

Join the Billion Automotive Team! Billion Automotive, a family owned business since 1935, has built its name and reputation on customer satisfaction. We are a growing multi-state organization with more than 25 locations in South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana.

Billion Auto is seeking an Automotive Dealer Trade Driver able to pull a trailer to join the Billion Auto Team in Sioux Falls!

This part time position works as needed and has flexible hours. Need to be available on short notice. Drives may be anywhere from 45 minutes to 10+ hours. THIS POSITION MUST BE ABLE TO PULL A TRAILER.

Duties:

• Drive dealer trade cars to and from other dealerships

• Inspecting vehicles for defects, filling cars with gas, and delivering paperwork

• Other duties as assigned

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Job Requirements:

Qualifications

• Valid Driver’s License

• No CDL required, but employee must have valid medical card (Billion will assist with obtaining this and keeping current)

• Acceptable driving record

• Able to drive manual and automatic transmission vehicles

• This position requires pulling a trailer

Contact Information:

Human Resources

Apply on our website: https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=11970&clientkey=73C24524DF976F39A9760C9E7F3B638C