Defense Has Been Key For Defending NAIA Champs from DWU

MITCHELL, SD… When the Tigers of Dakota Wesleyan take the floor Tuesday night in the GPAC Championship game they know one thing is for sure. Playing touch defense will be the key to victory for the defending NAIA champs who play top-ranked Concordia. It’s a team they have lost twice to this season and three times last year before dominating in the NAIA title game in Sioux City. The Tigers are ranked 4th in the country with a 28-4 record despite losing several key players to graduation. But they still have plenty of talent and play with plenty of enthusiasm. And it’s the defense that will carry them according to juniors Sarah Carr and Kynedi Cheeseman.