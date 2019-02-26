Former Coyotes Standout Nicole Seekamp signs with Dallas of WNBA
DALLAS, TX…The Dallas Wings announced they signed former South Dakota standout Nicole Seekamp on Monday.
The 5-10 Australian guard currently plays for the WNBL’s Adelaide Lightning. She averaged 12.2 points, five rebounds and six assists this season.
“Nicole is a player we have been watching for some time and we have been impressed by her performances at the Commonwealth Games and during the WNBL season,” Dallas Wings President & CEO Greg Bibb said in the team’s release. “Nicole will add size to our backcourt as she competes for a roster spot during training camp. We are excited to have her join us in May.”
In four seasons at South Dakota from 2012-16, Seekamp averaged 15.5 points, 4.7 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 133 appearances. She led South Dakota to the 2015-16 Women’s NIT Championship and was named the tournament MVP.