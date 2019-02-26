Johnson Votes to Overturn Emergency Declaration

South Dakota's Representative Says Emergency is Wrong Approach

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The U.S. House voted to block President Donald Trump’s bid for billions of extra dollars for his border wall. The measure rejects Trump’s declaration that there is a national emergency at the southwest border. South Dakota’s lone U.S. Representative, Dusty Johnson was one of 13 Republicans who voted for the blocking action. Johnson says an emergency declaration is the wrong approach.

“Throughout the last two months, I’ve reliably voted with the President on border security and the border wall. There is still work to be done, and I’m committed to working with him in Congress to continue the progress we’ve made. An emergency declaration is the wrong approach, however. I spent eight years under President Obama fighting ever-expanding executive authority. I remain committed to that principle,” said Johnson.

Johnson goes on to say separation of powers is a central American value. He also warned that a future Democratic president could use the same powers to roll back the rights of gun owners or push through something like the Green New Deal.

The resolution now moves to the U.S. Senate where it might also pass, but the battle seems likely to end with a veto from Trump.