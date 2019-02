Lennox Boys Advance in Region 4-A

Lennox Boys Advance in Region 4-A

LENNOX, SD… The Lennox Orioles are the #2 seed in Region 4-A and they played like it Tuesday night, beating E-P-J 66-31 advancing to the semi-finals. Josh Arlt led the Orioles with 20 points as they improved to 16-5. Will Daugherty added 17 points. Riley Schmitz and Sam Aslesen each had 13 points for the Huskies.