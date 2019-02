Nate Brecht Leads Lincoln Past Roosevelt in Regular Season Finale

Nate Brecht Leads Lincoln Past Roosevelt in Regular Season Finale

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The 2nd-ranked Lincoln Patriots finished up the regular season with a 17-2 record with a 58-52 win over Roosevelt Tuesday night. Nate Brecht led the Pats with 17 points, Tyler Feldkamp had 16 for the Rough Riders. 5th-ranked Roosevelt went 12-8 during the regular season.