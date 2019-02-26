Rapid City Principal Arrested for Aggravated Assault

RAPID CITY, S.D. – A Rapid City elementary school principal has been arrested for aggravated assault.

Police say 49-year-old Daniel Janklow displayed a firearm in a threatening manner on Feb. 16. The incident did not involve students or staff at Meadowbrook Elementary School.

Rapid City Area Schools issued a statement which says Janklow has been on leave since Jan. 28 for a reason unrelated to the police investigation. The district’s human resources staff members are conducting an independent investigation.