‘Reverse John Operation’ Leads To Prostitution Arrests

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Two men are behind bars after a reverse prostitution operation.

A ‘Reverse John Operation’ led to the arrest of David Alan Cleveringa, a 53-year-old man from Sioux Center, Iowa. 55-year-old Kevin Gene Van Beek from Inwood, Iowa was also arrested. The two face charges of hiring for sexual activity.

Sioux Falls Police will continue to carry-out these operations in effort to combat human trafficking and prostitution, according to the department.

 

