Senate Majority Leader McConnell Won’t ‘Handicap’ Senate Border Vote

WASHINGTON (AP) – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he can’t say whether the Republican-controlled Senate will approve a resolution to block President Donald Trump’s emergency declaration on immigration.

The Kentucky Republican told reporters he “couldn’t handicap” the outcome of the vote.

Three Republican senators – Susan Collins of Maine, Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska – have said they will vote against Trump. If one more Republican joins them, the resolution disapproving of Trump’s order would likely pass. The president has said he would veto the measure.

McConnell said Republicans had a “fulsome” discussion about Trump’s order at their private lunch Tuesday, which was attended by Vice President Mike Pence and a Justice Department lawyer.

The House is expected to pass its resolution disapproving of Trump’s order on Tuesday afternoon.