Sioux Falls’ ‘OneLink’ App to Help Residents Submit Service Requests

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The City of Sioux Falls is launching a new app making it easier for the public to engage with the city to resolve common service requests.

OneLink, makes it easy for residents to submit requests for pothole repairs, graffiti removal, street light outages, and more. Users can upload a photo and tag the location along with a brief message. A city employee will respond when the issue is scheduled for repair or when it has been resolved.

Users can also see issues submitted by other community members.

“Thanks to the City’s new app, our maintenance crews will have faster access to problems throughout the city and better information to work off of,” says Mark Cotter, Director of Public Works for the City. “The photos and coordinates the app delivers let us know the severity of issues and help us address them quickly.”

The app is available for free for Apple and Android devices. Search for “City of Sioux Falls” in Google Play or Apple App Store.