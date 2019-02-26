South Dakota Lawmakers Debate Competing Sales Tax Cut Bills

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota lawmakers are debating competing measures to address the Legislature’s commitment to scale back a 2016 sales tax hike.

The state House voted Monday to advance a bill that would incrementally cut the half-cent sales tax hike for teacher pay. It would occur each budget year sales tax revenue growth exceeded a threshold in the measure.

Lawmakers are debating the proposals because of ambiguity in the law that boosted the state’s sales tax rate, but required the increase to be scaled back if the state could ever collect sales taxes from out-of-state internet retailers.

Those collections started Nov. 1.

Senators approved a measure this month to repeal the provisions directing the tax cuts, instead allowing the Legislature’s budget-writing committee to propose reductions as online sales tax revenue grows.

Gov. Kristi Noem has called for a wait-and-see approach.