The “Silent Killer” That Could Be In Your Home

SIOUX FALLS, SD- What’s called as the “silent killer” is odorless and colorless. If your furnace vent and pipes aren’t properly cared for, it can kill you.

“Common symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning are the flu-like symptoms of vomiting, nausea, fainting, and headaches,” says Captain Troy Scandian of the Sioux Fall Fire Rescue.

During the winter months, snow covers vents and pipes. If any of these appliances are blocked, this could cause your furnace to not run properly.

“For the efficiency of of the furnace and to keep it running, you have to keep the ice build up away from the furnace because the furnaces have built in safety devices. If the vent pipes get plugged, then the furnace will shut down,” says Service Manager of Waterbury Heating and Cooling Bob Kriese.

If the safety device doesn’t work, then carbon monoxide builds up and will vent into your home. Immediately, carbon monoxide poisoning can effect animals and children. If you call Sioux Falls Fire Prevention, they get you on a list and give you a carbon monoxide detector for free.

Scandian explains, “Pretty much everybody qualifies and there’s even the possibility of the fire department installing the carbon monoxide detector or smoke detector for you.”

Once you have your detector installed, it’s recommended to perform yearly tests. There are some tips to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

“Many prevention things are not running your vehicle inside your garage if your garage is attached to your house,” says Scandian.

Other tips include avoid running your kitchen oven to keep the house warm, especially if it’s a gas oven. Another tip is avoiding running a generator if it’s next to your house.

If you have a multi-level house, it’s recommended to put a carbon monoxide detector in all levels of your home. The best place is near your bedroom.