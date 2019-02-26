Unity Christian Just Misses Upset at State 2-A Tournament

DES MOINES, IA… The Knights of Unity Christian almost pulled off the upset Tuesday night in Des Moines at the Iowa Class 2-A state tournament. Top-seeded Grundy Center advanced with a 49-45 win, but not without a scare. Corrina Timmermans gave the Knights the lead in the 4th quarter, but a steal and hoop by Sydney Matthews gave GC the momentum and the win. Jamie Schoonhoven had 12 points and 15 rebounds and Jori Bronner 13 points for the Knights who finished the season 18-6.