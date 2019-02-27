Extreme Cold Keeps Killing Emerald Ash Borer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.– Today, February 27th, a class at Roosevelt High School in Sioux Falls cut a little deeper into some ash branches. Professor of Forestry at SDSU, John Ball, was there to help the class learn how to find the emerald ash borers.

This was not only a learning experience for the students, but also a way for Ball to find out how many ash borers have died in the cold. He said that over the last couple of weeks he has found that about 60% of the ash borers had died during this cold.

This cold isn’t going to totally kill the population off. He says, however, that this will help prolong the spread of the beetle. Thus, buying the city a little extra time to keep doing their work. Their work of treating the trees as well as removing some of them.

“This really doesn’t change what we’re telling people they really need to do, because we’re not killing them all. That’s going to take minus 40 for a couple of weeks, we’d kill every beetle and every car battery in the state. But what’s this going to help do is it’s going to help slow the spread”, said Ball, the forest health specialist for the department of agriculture.

While our crew was there the students were finding a few emerald ash borer. The larva that they were finding had no movement, so their hope is that most were going to be dead.