Flights to Return to Watertown This Spring

WATERTOWN, S.D. – Air service will be returning to Watertown this spring.

Skywest Airlines will launch daily jet services between Watertown and Denver beginning April 3rd. Passenger air service has not been available in Watertown since California Pacific Airlines ceased operations last month.

The new flights will connect Watertown travelers to United Airlines’ network at the Denver hub. There will be at least four daily flights during the week and two on Saturday.

Tickets are available for purchase beginning today.