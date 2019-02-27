Former Fire Chief Sideras Scheduled for Sentencing Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls’ former fire chief is scheduled to go before a judge tomorrow to receive his sentence for possession of child pornography.

Jim Sideras is due in Minnehaha County court at 9:30 Thursday. He will be sentenced by Judge Robin Houwman.

Sideras reached a plea deal with prosecutors last November to drop several other counts of possession of child pornography in exchange for his guilty plea. He was originally facing 1o charges.

Sideras is facing a maximum of 10 years in prison and will have to register as a sex offender. He was also ordered to undergo a psycho-sexual evaluation before his sentence.