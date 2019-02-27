Governor Noem Looks to Improve Tribal Relationships

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem is calling for improved relationships between the state and tribal nations.

Speaking from the capital rotunda, Noem asked that all tribal flags be out on permanent display in the capitol. She is calling for a new period of reconciliation in South Dakota.

Governor Noem says she met with tribal leaders from across South Dakota Wednesday morning in Pierre. The group had breakfast together before conducting ‘candid conversations’ about issues facing Native Americans living and working in the state.

“Education should be a key focus for the state of South Dakota, we know that our school struggle in many of our reservation lands. We know that we need to focus on creating opportunities for Native American children and students to be successful here in South Dakota,” said Governor Noem.

Noem says her focus is the “next generation” of South Dakotans.