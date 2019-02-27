Home Builders Academy Coming to Harrisburg School District

HARRISBURG, S.D. – A new program is coming to the Harrisburg High School campus to encourage more students to consider entering the construction industry.

The Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation is starting the Home Builders Academy on campus.

In the new building, students will learn basic skills needed to construct a home. They will also gain electrical, drywall, insulation and HVAC experience. The care foundation donated $250,000 for the project.

“I feel that it’s paramount that we get these kids into the building trades while they’re in high school, so they can get a feel if it’s something they want to pursue post secondary education, because there are rewarding careers that are out there for them,” said Tom DeHaven with the Sioux Empire Home Builders.

The new academy building is expected to break ground this spring. Students from area school outside the Harrisburg School District can also enroll in the program, which will begin in the fall.