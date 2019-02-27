Lincoln County, Minnesota Commissioner Arrested on Drug Charges

Lyon Co. Jail, Minnesota

HENDRICKS, MN – A county commissioner in Lincoln County, Minnesota is behind bars.

Minnesota law enforcement executed a search warrant on a home in Hendricks, Minnesota early Wednesday morning.

Inside, they found 55 firearms, ammunition, marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Rick Hamer, 60, was taken into custody.

He’s currently charged with felony drug possession.

He’s being held in the Lyon County Jail in Marshall due to conflict of interest in Lincoln County.