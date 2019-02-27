Officials: Growing Icicles Can Cause Injuries and Damage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Icicles have gotten pretty big on some building across the area.

Safety experts say that it is both the sharpness and the weight that can hurt you if they fall. They say you should be aware of any icicles on your home. If left unnoticed for too long, they can hurt you, and they can damage your home too.

“Be careful to stand back and away. And also be aware that when you do try to knock them off, you can cause damage to your gutters and stuff like that, so just be cautious and be aware,” said Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Division Chief Steve Fessler.

Clearing snow off your roof will help prevent icicles from forming. The less snow you have, the less there is to melt and re-freeze, but Sioux Falls Firefighters advise against climbing onto your roof to clear snow. The suggest using a tool like a roof rake.