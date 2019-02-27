President Trump Tries to Distance Himself from Cohen

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump is lashing out at his former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, before Cohen testifies at a public hearing. Trump is distancing himself from Cohen in a tweet from Vietnam, where he has traveled for a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, insisting Cohen was just “one of many lawyers” who represented him.

Prepared testimony obtained by The Associated Press shows Cohen plans to tell a House committee on Wednesday that Trump is a “racist,” a “conman” and a “cheat.” Live coverage can be found here via NBC News.