Rapid City Police Investigating City’s First Homicide of 2019

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Detectives in Rapid City are working on their first homicide case of 2019. Rapid City police say a 17-year-old victim has died.

Police Chief Karl Jegeris says two suspects are in custody. The shooting was reported just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, from a person who called police while driving the victim to Rapid City Regional Hospital.

17-year-old Emmanuel Hilton, of Box Elder, died in the hospital.

After speaking to witnesses, police learned Hilton was shot in an alleyway near Blaine Avenue. The incident is being investigated as an attempted robbery.

Two 19-year-olds have been charged