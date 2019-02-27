Social Media Platforms Aim to Fight Trend in Teen Suicide

Given the alarming rise in teen suicide, Adam Mosseri, the recently appointed head of Instagram, is moving to limit all images and posts that show any element of self-harm.

Mosseri announced earlier this month, that “we need to do more to keep the most vulnerable people who use Instagram safe.”

To do so, Instagram has started to roll out sensitivity screens, changes that will filter out inappropriate content relating to suicide and self-harm. The changes include blurring out self-harm images, and these images will no longer appear in search, hashtags, or account recommendations.

After what Mosseri says was a comprehensive review with global experts and academics on youth, mental health and suicide prevention, we’re announcing further changes to our approach on self-harm content, the site is implementing the following changes:

What’s changing

We will not allow any graphic images of self-harm, such as cutting on Instagram – even if it would previously have been allowed as admission. We have never allowed posts that promote or encourage suicide or self harm, and will continue to remove it when reported. We will not show non-graphic, self-harm related content – such as healed scars – in search, hashtags and the explore tab, and we won’t be recommending it. We are not removing this type of content from Instagram entirely, as we don’t want want to stigmatize or isolate people who may be in distress and posting self-harm related content as a cry for help. We want to support people in their time of need – so we are also focused on getting more resources to people posting and searching for self-harm related content and directing them to organizations that can help. We’re continuing to consult with experts to find out what more we can do, this may include blurring any non-graphic self-harm related content with a sensitivity screen, so that images are not immediately visible.

“Up until now, we’ve focused most of our approach on trying to help the individual who is sharing their experiences around self-harm,” said Mosseri. “We have allowed content that shows contemplation or admission of self-harm because experts have told us it can help people get the support they need. But we need to do more to consider the effect of these images on other people who might see them. This is a difficult but important balance to get right.”

The goal is to have no graphic self-harm or graphic suicide related content on Instagram and to significantly reduce – with the goal of removing – all self-harm and suicide imagery from hashtags, search, the explore tab or as recommended content, while still ensuring we support those using Instagram to connect with communities of support.