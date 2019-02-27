Tomorrow: Barrel House’s Hungry Hearts Fundraiser for School Lunches

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls restaurant working to raise money for school lunches will have a large fundraiser and silent auction Thursday.

The Barrel House’s Hungry Hearts pop-up fundraiser begins at noon. 100% of the proceeds from the silent auction will go to help the Sioux Falls School District pay for past due lunch accounts. The goal is to raise $10,000.

Items in the silent auction can be previewed on the Barrel House’s Facebook page.

The fundraiser goes until 8:30 Thursday night.