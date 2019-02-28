A Free Book For Every Student

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.– Today, at Cleveland Elementary in Sioux Falls, the students there got a nice surprise. They received a free book that was handed out to each of them courtesy of the Sioux Falls Rotary Club South.

Each student chose a book out of the catalog of choices, and the books were paid for in full by the Rotary Club. This is the 3rd year in a row that they have handed books out to kids at Cleveland Elementary. The Rotary says that the best part about all of it is the reaction of the kids when the book is handed to them.

“Just seeing the kids eyes when you give them the book, they’re so happy and they get to take, the book is theirs, they don’t have to give it back to the library or leave it at school. And, they really love to read and it shows” said president of the Sioux Falls Rotary Club South, Sarah Sinnott.

Sinnot and 5 other volunteers worked on handing out the books to every classroom.

A fundraising event coming up on March 22nd is the main way for the Rotary Club to make enough money to pay for all the books. It is a poker tournament, that you can purchase a ticket in order to play. All profits will be matched by a grant in the Sioux Falls Rotary Club District, and that goes all towards the books.

If you would like to support this cause by attending the poker tournament, you can contact the Sioux Falls Rotary Club South at (614) 778-3085.