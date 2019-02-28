Augie and USF Women Both Advance in NSIC Basketball Tourney

Augustana Recap

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Augustana Vikings women’s basketball team’s hot start propelled them to a win in the first round of the NSIC Tournament. The No. 3 seeded Augustana Vikings defeated the No. 6 seeded Northern State Wolves 80-64 on Wednesday night.

Augustana now advances to the quarterfinals to play Minnesota Duluth on Saturday, March 2 at 8 p.m. at the Sanford Pentagon.

The Vikings started the game on a 10-2 run that included back-to-back buckets from Hana Metoxen to force a timeout by the Wolves early on in the game. In the first quarter, Lynsey Prosser went a perfect 4-of-4 from the field and helped Augustana build an early 23-13 lead after the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Vikings struggled after starting the game hot from the field. They shot 5-of-17 from the field while Northern State shot 9-of-16. The Wolves brought the once 10-point lead down to just three points until a Janelle Shiffler 3-pointer brought the lead back to a two-possession game, 40-34 at halftime.

After a back and forth first half, Augustana turned up the heat inside the Sioux Falls Arena. They started the second half on a 20-5 run and shot 8-of-11 from the field during the run. The Vikings defense caused fits for the Wolves causing five turnovers over the span of the run. Augustana outscored Northern State 22-9 in the third quarter to lead 62-43 going into the final quarter.

The Vikings kept a comfortable lead throughout the final quarter of play to come away with the win. Augustana led from start to finish and had their largest lead at 25 points in the fourth quarter.

Prosser went for 27 points on 10-of-18 shooting and 5-of-6 from deep on the night. The senior also dished out six assists and had three steals in the game. Shelby Selland chipped in with a double-double, 19 points and 11 rebounds while freshman Vishe’ Rabbe finished with 13 points.

The Vikings forced 17 turnovers on 10 steals for 25 points off turnovers compared to the Wolves eight. Augustana shot 43.8 percent from the field, 41.4 percent from deep and went 85.7 percent from the charity stripe.

Augustana in the Postseason:

• Just a season ago, for the first time in program history, Augustana was the NSIC regular season champions.

• The Vikings are the 2018 NSIC Tournament defending champions.

• Last season, Logan O’Farrell won NSIC Tournament MVP.

• Augustana is 19-8 in the NSIC Tournament all time.

• Since the Vikings joined the NSIC in 2008, they have only had one first-round exit.

USF Recap

SIOUX FALLS – With Jessie Geer scoring a career-high 29 points and Mariah Szymanski providing 21, the University of Sioux Falls Women’s Basketball Team (22-7) record a DII-program-best ninth straight victory with a 89-74 decision in the opening round of the NSIC Sanford Health Postseason Tourney on Wednesday night at the Stewart Center.

With the victory, USF advanced to the quarterfinals of the conference tourney for a fourth straight season. The Cougars will face Wayne State at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon. The win over UMC ran USF’s record in the conference tournament to 12-5 with USF Head Coach Travis Traphagen.

“I loved our energy out there tonight,” said Traphagen, who earned his 216th win as USF defeated UMC for the second time in the NSIC tourney and lead the all-time series 7-2 against the Golden Eagles. “We put a lot of pressure on them and made some shots. Jessie (Geer) and Mariah (Szymanski) really attacked and we had great contributions from across the board. It was a good team win,” he said.

Geer made 10-of-15 field goals and a tied a career-high with four made threes (six attempts) as she bettered her career-best in points with 29 (26 vs. Wayne State, Jan. 4, 2019) while grabbing three rebounds with three assists and three steals. Szymanski had 23 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the floor, 2-of-4 from three with 5-of-6 at the foul line. She also had six rebounds and dished two assists without committing a turnover in a sound floor game in 36 minutes.

USF had four players in double digits with Anna Goodhope had her eighth double digit scoring game of the season after providing 13 points and eight rebounds with four assists and a steal. Junior guard Kaely Hummel added 11 points with her 63rd career double digit scoring game. She now has 1,155 points in her career and with a three hit her 190th of her career.

The Cougars opened up a 24-18 lead after the first quarter and with a 16-14 margin in the second period led 40-32 at halftime. USF had a 22-20 margin in the third quarter and led 62-52 after three quarters. With a 27-22 advantage in the fourth quarter, USF advanced in the league tournament.

After shooting just 40 percent in the first half, the Cougars made 16-of-31 shots in the final two quarters to finish at 45.5 percent for the game. USF was 9-of-21 from three-point range for 42.9 percent and made a sizzling 20-of-22 at the foul line. In addition, USF had a 35-34 edge in rebounds and committed just eight turnovers while forcing UMC into 18. With 13 steals, USF had a 22-to-7 margin in points off turnovers. In addition, the Cougars used their inside play for a 36-to-22 advantage in the paint and with 10 offensive boards had a 19-to-7 margin in points off turnovers.

Game Breakdown

USF, which led by as many as 12 points in the first half, finished with an eight-point margin at 40-32 at the break. The Cougars made 14-of-35 for 40 percent from the field but did knock in 6-of-12 from three-point range. USF, which had a 20-19 edge on the boards, was led by Geer with 14 points and three rebounds. Szymanski added eight and Hummel had seven. UMC knocked in 10-of-24 field goals for 41.7 percent and they were 4-of-9 from three-point range.

After UMC hit a three for an early 6-4 lead, USF answered with Geer knocking down a trey from the corner for a 7-6 lead. Two foul shots from Hummel allowed USF to tie the game at 11. USF had a 10-3 run, key by a three from Hummel and five points from Geer, who made an old fashioned three-point play and added an offensive put back for a 21-14 lead at the 3:09 mark. At the first quarter, USF which made 8-of-16 field goals for 50 percent, led, 24-18.

Szymanski opened the second quarter with a three as USF took a 27-18 advantage. UMC scored five straight points, including a three from Odor to cut USF’s lead to 27-23. Geer’s three at 6:29 stopped a UMC run as USF led, 30-23. USF was able to extend their advantage to 35-23 when Sanders splashed a three at the 5:15 mark. But UMC kept fighting back in the game and with seven straight points drew within 35-30 with 2:14 to play. However, the Cougars responded with a three from Geer and an inside basket by Gloria Mulumba for a 40-32 lead at the break.

UMC scored six straight dating back to second quarter and cut the lead to 40-36 with 8:10 to play in the third quarter. Then, Krystal Carlson, who had eight points and three rebounds, hit a pair of free throws and consecutive inside baskets for a 46-38 advantage. Once again UMC rallied as they cut USF’s advantage to 53-50. Geer again had the answer for the Cougars as she had two straight baskets and Hummel hit another as the Cougars led, 59-50 with 1:50 to play. Then, Geer converted a three-point play with 40 seconds left in the third quarter to enable USF, which hit 9-of-17 shots for 52.9 percent in the period, to take a 62-52 lead to the break.

At the 8:47 mark of the fourth quarter, Goodhope’s three provided Cougars a 65-54 lead. Geer followed that long distance shot with one of her own for a 68-54 lead at the 7:56 mark of the quarter. UMC rallied as three pointer by Caitlin Michaelis cut the deficit to 74-67 with 3:36 to play. However that was as close as the Golden Eagles would get the rest of the way. USF closed on a 15-to-7 run to take the 89-74 victory and finished with a 12-2 mark at the Stewart Center this season.