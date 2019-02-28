Authorities Seize 18 Pounds of Marijuana in Sioux Falls Drug Bust

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Detectives found 18 pounds of marijuana inside a Sioux Falls man’s home after receiving a tip from the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

22-year-old Mason James Mitzel is facing felony marijuana possession and distributing charges. He’s also charged with intent to distribute in a school zone.

Authorities were led to Mitzel’s central Sioux Falls home on Thursday. Earlier in the week, Highway Patrol troopers made a traffic stop involving drugs and received intel the Mitzel may have had some in his home.

“It was Tuesday that the stop happened, and then they passed that information that they learned from the stop onto the drug task force and that led to a search of a couple different homes,” said Officer Sam Clemens.

Two others are facing misdemeanor marijuana charges. Mitzel is on parole for prior drug-related crimes.