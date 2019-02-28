Avera Mckennan Adds New ICU Unit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.– The intensive care unit at Avera McKennan has gotten a little bit bigger.

The ICU has expanded to add six additional patient beds, now with 28 patient rooms. The new unit takes over what used to be the inpatient rehab center.

Avera officials say the new space includes innovative technological enhancements that keep both patients and employees at Avera in mind. With private rooms having more than enough space for comfort.

“Keeping patients at the forefront, and families at what we do. But we also wanted to make sure that we use the best technology to help our expert staff here continue to take the best standard of care of patients” said the director of critical care at Avera McKennon, Dr. Anthony J Hericks.

The new ICU is part of a $41 million project to update the Avera McKennan campus. The former ICU will be converted into a surgery space.