Balanced Attack is a Strength for Arlington Boys Basketball Team

Balanced Attack is a Strength for Arlington Boys Basketball Team
Mark Ovenden,
Share This:

ARLINGTON, SD… The Arlington boys basketball team is close to advancing to the State “B” tournament thanks to a very balanced attack. They take a 17-4 record into Friday night’s game, Head coach Mike Parry has enjoyed his team this year as they hope to extend their season further into the post season and the SODAK 16 with another win over Wolsey-Wessington Friday night.

Categories: High School Sports, Sports, Sports Top Story
Tags: , ,

Related Post

STATE A: Tri-Valley Upends Chamberlain
Top-Ranked Titans Dominate #2 SFC Chargers Behind ...
Jaros paces Lincoln, Busch leads Huron to Victorie...
Tea Area Boys Looking Ahead

You Might Also Like