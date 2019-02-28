Balanced Attack is a Strength for Arlington Boys Basketball Team

ARLINGTON, SD… The Arlington boys basketball team is close to advancing to the State “B” tournament thanks to a very balanced attack. They take a 17-4 record into Friday night’s game, Head coach Mike Parry has enjoyed his team this year as they hope to extend their season further into the post season and the SODAK 16 with another win over Wolsey-Wessington Friday night.