DeHaven Excited that Jacks Won Summit Track Title in Brookings

BROOKINGS, SD… The Summit League Indoor Track and Field championship the Jackrabbits won was made extra special by the fact that it happened in Brookings. After all, it was their first men’s team title since 1991. And that was not lost on head coach Rod DeHaven. “The stars aligned a little bit having to get the championship here this year makes a difference. To be at home in front of your home crowd and a great group of alumni that came back to support this group. There was just so much stuff that went right for us and that’s what it takes…”