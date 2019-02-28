Ethan, Warner and DeSmet all advance to Girls State “B” Basketball Tournament

HURON, SD… The top 3 ranked teams in girls Class “B” basketball all advanced to the state tournament with SODAK 16 wins in Huron, Ethan remained unbeaten with a 70-38 win over DuPree. Karly Gustafson led the Rustler with 22 points. In the 2nd game at the Huron Arena 3rd-ranked DeSmet broke open a close game to beat Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 64-35 as Rynn Osthus scored 15 points for the Bulldogs. And over at the james Valley Christian gy, 2nd-ranked Warner got 22 points from Laurie Rogers in the Monarchs 65-53 win over Faulkton. Waverly/South Shore, Freeman, Ipswich, Corsica/Stickney and White River also advanced to the state tournament next week.