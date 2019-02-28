Former SFFR Chief Sideras Sentenced to 6 Years Suspended

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Former Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Chief Jim Sideras has been sentenced to six years, however, Judge Robin Houwman has suspended that time.

Sideras will serve 180 days in Minnehaha County jail with 80 days suspended. He will also be under supervised probation for six years. Sideras will have to register as a sex offender. Electronic monitoring has been authorized.

Sideras reached a plea deal with prosecutors last November to drop several other counts of possession of child pornography in exchange for his guilty plea. He was originally facing 10 charges.

PREVIOUS STORY

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The sentencing for former Sioux Falls Jim Sedaris is underway at this hour.

The former Sioux Falls Fire Rescue chief will learn his fate after a plea deal that saw a reduction from ten counts of possessing child pornography, to one charge that he pleaded guilty to last November.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine and Sideras will be required to register as a sex offender. Stay with KDLT and KDLT.com for the latest updates from court.