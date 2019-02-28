George VanDenHul Day: School Bus Driver Retires After 50 Years

HARRISBURG, S.D. – Harrisburg is celebrating one of its own today.

George VanDenHul spent 50 years as a school driver. Before that, he was a firefighter and is credited for helping to get the city’s fire department started.

He also helped organize the first Harrisburg Days and fundraised to build the city’s baseball park. Due to health reasons, VanDenHul has decided to retire, but not without a proper send off.

The City of Harrisburg has declared today as George VanDenHul Day. An honor, his family says, shows a lot.

“That he’s important, and that he’s appreciated by a lot of people. And by the crowd that’s shown up, it’s pretty apparent that he’s well loved and has been a big part of this community,” said George’s son Jeff VanDenHul.

During his retirement party this afternoon, a school bus full of students drove through the parking lot to save goodbye.