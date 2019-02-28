Governor Noem Holds Priority Tour in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem has been vocal about her top priorities for South Dakota these next four years. On Feb. 28, during her 2019 Priority Tour in Sioux Falls, she gave residents a chance to talk with her directly. They voiced their concerns and shared with her their own priorities for South Dakota.

During the open forum folks asked Governor Noem questions about current legislation. She was asked about the bill to translate driving materials into Spanish, which did not pass.

“My challenge was as we went through that debate was that we can do this for Spanish, there would be a cost to the state and the taxpayers. How do we continue to add more languages to the drivers licensing exam?” said Gov. Noem.

Noem also addressed questions about industrial hemp, including her reasoning for wanting to hold off on bringing it to South Dakota.

“You all know I didn’t take a position on the bill, that I’m a farmer. If there’s anybody who’s going to be in your corner on growing a new commodity during these difficult times, it’s going to be me,” said Gov. Noem.

She wants to wait until there are federal guidelines to make sure South Dakota administers programs effectively. There are also many factors she says need to be considered.

“I’d like to do this in a way that we’re protecting the costs for the state, that we’re making sure that we’re taking care of producers and how they grow this product and then making sure that we’re not putting our law enforcement officers in a situation where their job just becomes impossible,” said Gov. Noem.

Mothers who lost insurance coverage for autism therapy showed up to the forum. The bill to fight this didn’t pass, so they shared their concerns for the future.

“We are going to get together with a lot of you that have, you know really been dramatically affected by this and lost coverage and see if there’s a way that we can work to get coverage because everyday that we’re not getting treatment has a big impact on you and your families and your children,” said Gov. Noem.

Noem also reiterated her own goals, including expanding broadband access across the state and developing the workforce.