Scoreboard Thursday, February 28th

NBA

Indiana 122, Timberwolves 115 *Towns 42 pts./17 reb.

NAIA Indoor Track and Field

Day One in Brookings

Women (1 Event)

10 Dakota Wesleyan

8 Indiana Tech

6 Eastern Oregon

5 William Woods

*Kamber Lamer (DW) wins Pentahlon (3,678 points)

*1st DWU Indoor National Champion!

Women’s Basketball

South Dakota 76, NDSU 57 *Sjerven 24 points

Men’s Basketball

South Dakota 75, NDSU 65 *Simpson 20 points

H.S. Basketball

Boys

Class B Region 4

Semifinal

Dell Rapids St. Mary 56, Chester 37

Girls

Class A Region 1

Semifinal

Aberdeen Roncalli 48, Milbank 43

Redfield/Doland 42, Groton Area 22

Class A Region 2

Semifinal

Flandreau 64, Madison 36

Hamlin 57, Sioux Valley 22

Class A Region 3

Semifinal

West Central 56, Garretson 45

S.F. Christian 63, Dell Rapids 47

Class A Region 4

Semifinal

Beresford 55, Vermillion 53

Lennox 72, Tea Area 55

Class A Region 5

Semifinal

McCook Central/Montrose 55, Parker 32

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 59, Parkston 32

Class A Region 6

Semifinal

Crow Creek 62, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 61

Miller 58, Chamberlain 37

Class A Region 7

Semifinal

Todd County 71, Pine Ridge 65

Winner 71, Red Cloud 63

Class A Region 8

Semifinal

Belle Fourche 71, Rapid City Christian 47

St. Thomas More 60, Hill City 35

Class B

SODAK 16 State Qualifiers

Corsica/Stickney 47, Castlewood 41

DeSmet 64, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 35

Ethan 70, Dupree 38

Freeman 46, Avon 38

Ipswich 51, Bridgewater-Emery 40

Warner 65, Faulkton 53

Waverly-South Shore 48, Faith 43

White River 36, New Underwood 28