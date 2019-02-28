Scoreboard Thursday, February 28th
NBA
Indiana 122, Timberwolves 115 *Towns 42 pts./17 reb.
NAIA Indoor Track and Field
Day One in Brookings
Women (1 Event)
10 Dakota Wesleyan
8 Indiana Tech
6 Eastern Oregon
5 William Woods
*Kamber Lamer (DW) wins Pentahlon (3,678 points)
*1st DWU Indoor National Champion!
Women’s Basketball
South Dakota 76, NDSU 57 *Sjerven 24 points
Men’s Basketball
South Dakota 75, NDSU 65 *Simpson 20 points
H.S. Basketball
Boys
Class B Region 4
Semifinal
Dell Rapids St. Mary 56, Chester 37
Girls
Class A Region 1
Semifinal
Aberdeen Roncalli 48, Milbank 43
Redfield/Doland 42, Groton Area 22
Class A Region 2
Semifinal
Flandreau 64, Madison 36
Hamlin 57, Sioux Valley 22
Class A Region 3
Semifinal
West Central 56, Garretson 45
S.F. Christian 63, Dell Rapids 47
Class A Region 4
Semifinal
Beresford 55, Vermillion 53
Lennox 72, Tea Area 55
Class A Region 5
Semifinal
McCook Central/Montrose 55, Parker 32
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 59, Parkston 32
Class A Region 6
Semifinal
Crow Creek 62, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 61
Miller 58, Chamberlain 37
Class A Region 7
Semifinal
Todd County 71, Pine Ridge 65
Winner 71, Red Cloud 63
Class A Region 8
Semifinal
Belle Fourche 71, Rapid City Christian 47
St. Thomas More 60, Hill City 35
Class B
SODAK 16 State Qualifiers
Corsica/Stickney 47, Castlewood 41
DeSmet 64, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 35
Ethan 70, Dupree 38
Freeman 46, Avon 38
Ipswich 51, Bridgewater-Emery 40
Warner 65, Faulkton 53
Waverly-South Shore 48, Faith 43
White River 36, New Underwood 28