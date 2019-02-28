Top-Ranked West Central Advance to Class “A” SODAK 16

TEA, SD… The top-ranked Trojans of West Central overcame a slow start to beat Garretson 56-45 Thursday night in Region 3-A girls basketball. Rylee Haldeman sparked the team with 3 quick hoops at the end of the first half to turn a deficit into a 27-20 half-time lead and they never looked back, improving to 21-0.

Joining the T’s in the Class “A” SODAK 16 were, SF Christian, Lennox, Beresford, Roncalli, Redfield/Doland, Hamlin, Flandreau, M-C-M, M-V-P, Miller, Crow Creek, Winner, Todd County, Belle Fourche and St. Thomas More. Result of the region games are in the KDLT scoreboard.