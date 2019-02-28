Where South Dakota Ranks on List of Happiest States

New research out today shows the states where people say they’re the happiest, and perhaps to no one’s surprise, Hawaii again tops the list.

Experts surveyed over 115,000 adults in all 50 states and Hawaii reported being the happiest last year. It marks the seventh time the Aloha State topped the Gallup National Health and Well-Being Index since the rankings began in 2008. The other states that rounded out the top five were Wyoming, Alaska, Montana and Utah.

Experts graded the states based on how residents felt about their physical health, careers, relationships, finances and communities. South and North Dakota came in at 9 and 10 respectively. The unhappiest state – West Virginia. For more on the results, including where Minnesota and Iowa rank, click here.