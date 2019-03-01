AA GIRL’S SODAK 16: O’Gorman, Lincoln & Washington Advance To State

AA State Tournament Two Weeks Away In Rapid City

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The field for the 2019 SDHSAA State AA Girl’s Basketball Tournament is almost set.

Click on the video viewer to watch SoDak 16 highlights from O’Gorman’s 60-38 win over Pierre, Lincoln’s 59-34 victory over Huron, and Washington’s 47-33 defeat of Rapid City Central!

Other SoDak 16 winners on Friday night were Harrisburg, Mitchell, Brookings, and Rapid City Stevens. Aberdeen Central was set to play at Brandon Valley but bad weather forced them to postpone. The final slot for the state tournament will be decided between those two tomorrow at 2 PM in Brandon.

-Correction: An error in the shot sheet incorrectly credited Lexi Hochstein with a pair of baskets during the Lincoln highlights. The player was actually Emma Osmundson.