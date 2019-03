Authorities ID Alexandria Woman Killed in Rollover Crash

ALEXANDRIA, S.D. (AP) – Authorities have identified an Alexandria woman who died in a one-vehicle rollover in Hanson County.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says 20-year-old Ashley Moe lost control of her pickup truck shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday on a rural road 6 miles north of Alexandria, and the vehicle rolled in the ditch.

Moe was pronounced dead at the scene. She was traveling alone.