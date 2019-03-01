Dell Rapids Man Charged with Sexually Assaulting Juveniles at Sleepovers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Dell Rapids man is facing rape charges after allegedly assaulting young girls at sleepovers.

Authorities arrested 47-year-old Torin Eugene Lodmell on one count of fourth degree rape. Authorities received the report on Wednesday. An affidavit states the assaults took place between 2015 and 2017 at sleepovers with a relative of Lodmell. The juvenile girls were in fourth to sixth grade at the time. It states Lodmell touched one of the victims while he thought she was asleep.

Authorities say four juveniles came forward after hearing Lodmell’s voice on the radio for a Sioux Falls business.

Lodmell was arrested on Thursday and is making his initial court appearance on Friday.