DWU’s Kamber Lamer Wins Pentathlon and DSU Happy to Host NAIA Indoor Track Championships

DWU's Kamber Lamer Wins Pentathlon and DSU Happy to Host NAIA Indoor Track Championships

BROOKINGS, SD… It’s quite a while since South Dakota hosted the NAIA National Track and Field Meet as the Indoor championships started Thursday in Brookings. It’s exciting for Anthoney Drealan and his Dakota State Trojans to be hosting the event so close to home.

Braden Curnow says:”It feels kind of weird I’ll say that. We don’t spend the week traveling or anything so it was just going from class to home and to the meet. So it was kind of crazy but it was nice…” Curnow qualified for the 5,000 M finals with the fastest time in prelims.

Anthony Drealan, Head Coach at DSU says: “There’s a level of comfort with all the meets we come up here for and we do some practicing up here. You’re familiar with the facility and you know what to expect. And that’s kind of nice because there’s some extra nerves that come with running at national championships….”

As for Kamber Lamer, who’s brother Caden (Tri-Valley) won a 5th state wrestling title last weekend, she capped an incredible week for the family by capturing the first ever national title for DWU in the pentathlon Thursday where she amassed 3,678 points. The Tigers took the early team lead with the 10 points from Lamer’s national championship.

The track and field meet continues Friday and wraps up Saturday.