Mail Carriers Dealing With Winter’s Punch

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.– Most days, for the mail carrier, it is just as simple as putting mail into your box, and moving onto the next house.

During the winter, though, that can bring carriers some challenges. That includes a couple of spills.

“The ice got me, I was going down a set of stairs that were granite. And ice builds on those pretty quick, slipped, put my hand down to catch myself, and just kind of, popped my shoulder a little bit”, said Tommy Huer, who has been a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service over the last 5 years.

Huer said he has had his fair share of accidents over the winter season. Mostly at the hands of the snow and ice. Sometimes, it is just too dangerous for him to reach your mailbox. If that’s the case, you may not receive your mail that day.

Huer said, “I’ve actually had a box just up the street here, I wasn’t able to deliver to today because I just can’t get to the boxes.”.

Don’t worry though, you will still get your mail.

“We notify a supervisor that we were not able to make the delivery that day. In case customers call in, they have that information they can gather, and they can come down to the post office and pick up their mail”, said Huer.

He actually has some leeway for people if they don’t get snow cleared from their sidewalks right away after a snowfall event, “I give, personally, up to two days to clear your sidewalks, anything after that, poses a problem because, if I don’t have my snow cleats on, I’m not going to risk getting to your mailbox if you’re not going to shovel the snow”, he said.

Huer just wants folks to keep that shoveling in mind. If you have ice build up on your stairs? Throw down just a little bit of salt. He said just these couple of things can make life a lot safer for him and his co-carriers for the USPS.

Even with the slips and falls, Huer said he loves his job, and wouldn’t trade it in for anything else.