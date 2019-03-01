Mascot, Colors Announced for New Sioux Falls Schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Student have chosen the school colors and mascot for the new high school in Sioux Falls.

On Friday, a group of high schoolers on the Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council announced that Jefferson High School will be the cavaliers with their colors being green, gold and black.

The students also announced their choices for Ben Reifel Middle School. The mascot will be the Bison and their colors will be crimson red and gold.

All of the choices still need to be officially approved by the school board.

That is expected to happen on Monday, March 11.