Mayor TenHaken Surprises EmBe Kids with “Cat in the Hat” Reading

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A special week for kids at EmBe in downtown Sioux Falls rounded out with an unexpected visitor dropping in.

Mayor Paul TenHaken stopped by to read “The Cat in the Hat.” Kids in EmBe’s childcare program have been celebrating the famous author Doctor Seuss all week. His birthday would’ve been Saturday, March 2, so this whole week promotes reading early on in a child’s life.

TenHaken says he loves kids and he loves Doctor Seuss, so this visit was a no-brainer.

“Teaching kids the importance of reading, creativity with Doctor Seuess week is a big part of that. So investing in kids is a big part of why I’m in this job, so this is one of the best parts of my day,” said TenHaken.

TenHaken explained to the kids how important literacy is in “grown up” jobs like his and encouraged them to read at home. Nearly 40 kids listened in on the reading.