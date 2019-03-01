Minnesota House Panel Passes 2nd Gun Control Bill

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Minnesota House committee has passed a proposed “red flag” law that would allow families and police to get court orders to temporarily remove guns from people judged to be an imminent danger to themselves or others.

The House public safety committee approved the bill 10-7 along party lines Thursday. The same panel on Wednesday night approved another gun control bill , to require universal criminal background checks on all gun purchases.

Both bills are expected to win approval on the House floor. They’re on the Top 10 priorities list for the House Democratic majority.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka says they’re not going anywhere in his chamber. But Democratic Sen. Ron Latz says he’s ready to try a procedural maneuver to force votes if need be.