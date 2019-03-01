NSIC Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal Previews

Tournament Shifts To Pentagon Tomorrow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The NSIC Basketball tournament shifts to the Sanford Pentagon tomorrow for quarterfinal play with a bevy of local teams still alive.

Perhaps the most intriguing matchup of the weekend comes at high noon on Sunday when the top seeded Northern State men face Sioux Falls.

At 23-6 and 3rd in the central region rankings, the defending National Runner up Wolves are locked into a return to the NCAA Tournament and the presumptive favorite to win a second straight NSIC Tournament.

For the 19-10 Cougars the door has opened a bit for them to potentially get into the Central Region field thanks to other upsets, but they’ll have to at minimum beat the Wolves to have any hope of that. Something they feel they can do thanks to presence and experience of two first team all conference players in Trevon Evans and Drew Guebert.

Also on Sunday at 5:30 is a battle of “cinderfellas” as Southwest Minnesota State faces Bemidji State. The 5th seeded Mustangs upset 4th seeded Moorhead while 8th seeded Bemidji upended top southern seed Mankato.

SMSU will lean on the conference’s top scorer, Ryan Bruggeman, to try and keep their season alive.

The women’s side of the tournament seems to be up for grabs, and the hottest team going in are the Sioux Falls Cougars. The preseason favorite to win the NSIC struggled early in the season, losing their only senior to a season ending injury. They’ve hit stride over the last month, taking a nine game win streak into tomorrow’s quarterfinal with Wayne State.

In the night cap tomorrow the Augustana women play Duluth at 8 PM.