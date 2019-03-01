Scoreboard Friday, March 1st
USHL
Stampede 4, Tri-City 1
NBA G-League
Grand Rapids 107, Skyforce 91
Girl’s Basketball
AA SoDak 16
O’Gorman 60, Pierre 38
Lincoln 59, Huron 34
Washington 47, RC Central 33
Harrisburg 65, Roosevelt 35
Brookings 75, Douglas 47
Mitchell 60, Sturgis 35
RC Stevens 55, Yankton 31
Aberdeen @ Brandon Valley (*PPD to Tomorrow at 2 PM)
Boy’s Basketball
Region 1A
Tiospa Zina 56, Groton 38
Redfield/Doland 45, Roncalli 42
Region 2A
Flandreau 64, Sioux Valley 54
Madison 80, Hamlin 70
Region 3A
SF Christian 69, Baltic 31
Dell Rapids 68, Garretson 53
Region 4A
Tea 86, Dell Rapids 60
Lennox 64, Dakota Valley 53
Region 5A
Parker 63, Parkston 59
Bon Homme 47, Platte-Geddes 42
Region 6A
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 64, Stanley County 64
Mobridge-Pollock 43, Chamberlain 41
Region 7A
Pine Ridge 89, Little Wound 64
Winner 62, Red Cloud 57
Region 8A
St. Thomas More 64, Belle Fourche 42
Hot Springs 57, RC Christian 52
Region 1B
Clark/Willow Lake 61, Aberdeen Christian 52
Northwestern 49, Warner 45
Region 2B
Sully Buttes 58, Highmore-Harrold 47
Potter County 68, Faulkton 55
Region 3B
DeSmet 60, Castlewood 57
Wolsey-Wessington 54, Arlington 51
Region 4B
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 55, Hanson 48
Dell Rapids Saint Mary 64, Colman/Egan 62
Region 5B
Bridgewater/Emery 81, Irene/Wakonda 49
Viborg/Hurley 62, Canistota 42
Region 6B
Colome 69, Marty 62
Corsica/Stickney 55, Kimball/White Lake 46
Region 7B
White River 73, Kadoka 51
Jones County 59, Lower Brule 43
Region 8B
Timber Lake 70, Harding County 51
Lemmon 60, Faith 51
H.S. Girl’s Hockey
SD State Tournament
Aberdeen 14, Huron 0
Brookings 8, Sioux Center 2
Sioux Falls 9, Oahe 1
Mitchell 10, Watertown 0
College Baseball
Central Arkansas 8, SDSU 3
Augustana 5, Drury 4
Augustana 4, Drury 0
Colorado Mines 13, Sioux Falls 11
College Softball
USD 11, Northern Colorado 1
Grand Canyon 3, USD 0
Northern State 7, Wheeling Jesuit 4
Northern State 6, Saint Rose 4
Women’s College Tennis
Augustana 7, Sioux Falls 0