Scoreboard Friday, March 1st

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR FRIDAY, MARCH 1ST, 2019
USHL
Stampede 4, Tri-City 1

NBA G-League
Grand Rapids 107, Skyforce 91

Girl’s Basketball
AA SoDak 16
O’Gorman 60, Pierre 38

Lincoln 59, Huron 34

Washington 47, RC Central 33

Harrisburg 65, Roosevelt 35

Brookings 75, Douglas 47

Mitchell 60, Sturgis 35

RC Stevens 55, Yankton 31

Aberdeen @ Brandon Valley (*PPD to Tomorrow at 2 PM)

Boy’s Basketball
Region 1A
Tiospa Zina 56, Groton 38

Redfield/Doland 45, Roncalli 42

Region 2A
Flandreau 64, Sioux Valley 54

Madison 80, Hamlin 70

Region 3A
SF Christian 69, Baltic 31

Dell Rapids 68, Garretson 53

Region 4A
Tea 86, Dell Rapids 60

Lennox 64, Dakota Valley 53

Region 5A
Parker 63, Parkston 59

Bon Homme 47, Platte-Geddes 42

Region 6A
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 64, Stanley County 64

Mobridge-Pollock 43, Chamberlain 41

Region 7A
Pine Ridge 89, Little Wound 64

Winner 62, Red Cloud 57

Region 8A
St. Thomas More 64, Belle Fourche 42

Hot Springs 57, RC Christian 52

Region 1B
Clark/Willow Lake 61, Aberdeen Christian 52

Northwestern 49, Warner 45

Region 2B
Sully Buttes 58, Highmore-Harrold 47

Potter County 68, Faulkton 55

Region 3B
DeSmet 60, Castlewood 57

Wolsey-Wessington 54, Arlington 51

Region 4B
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 55, Hanson 48

Dell Rapids Saint Mary 64, Colman/Egan 62

Region 5B
Bridgewater/Emery 81, Irene/Wakonda 49

Viborg/Hurley 62, Canistota 42

Region 6B
Colome 69, Marty 62

Corsica/Stickney 55, Kimball/White Lake 46

Region 7B
White River 73, Kadoka 51

Jones County 59, Lower Brule 43

Region 8B
Timber Lake 70, Harding County 51

Lemmon 60, Faith 51

H.S. Girl’s Hockey
SD State Tournament
Aberdeen 14, Huron 0

Brookings 8, Sioux Center 2

Sioux Falls 9, Oahe 1

Mitchell 10, Watertown 0

College Baseball
Central Arkansas 8, SDSU 3

Augustana 5, Drury 4

Augustana 4, Drury 0

Colorado Mines 13, Sioux Falls 11

College Softball
USD 11, Northern Colorado 1

Grand Canyon 3, USD 0

Northern State 7, Wheeling Jesuit 4

Northern State 6, Saint Rose 4

Women’s College Tennis
Augustana 7, Sioux Falls 0

